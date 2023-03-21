The family of actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who died on March 9, organized a prayer meet for him at his Mumbai residence on Monday. It was attended by the actor’s close friends and colleague, including Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Vidya Balan and David Dhawan. While interacting with media at the prayer meet, Anupam Kher addressed the reports circulating about his friend’s death and requested all to “end" the speculation with the puja. Satish Kaushik reportedly passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was attending a Holi celebration at a Delhi farmhouse when he complained of uneasiness. He died on his way to the hospital. The wife of the farmhouse owner has alleged that the businessman was responsible for Satish Kaushik’s death, citing an argument between the two men over Rs 15 crore loan.

Now, Anupam Kher has requested the media to stop covering rumours on the reason behind Satish Kaushik’s death and give his friend a “dignified exit," especially on the day of the prayer meet. In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Anupam can be seen saying, “I have been trying to find a photo of Satish in which he’s not smiling. I couldn’t find it. If you can, please send it to me too."

Commenting on the unverified theories on his friend’s death, the actor added: “I think we should give the man a dignified exit and not make these speculations, because he lived a dignified life. He needs a dignified exit. All these rumours should end today with this pooja. Thank you."

Satish Kaushik’s prayer meet was also attended by Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Moushumi Chatterjee, Maniesh Paul, Padmini Kohlapure, Tanvi Azmi, producers Boney Kapoor, Ramesh Taurani and Ashoke Pandit, filmmakers Abbas Mastan, Vivek Agnihotri, comedian Sunil Pal and cinematographer Baba Azmi, among many others.

Satish Kaushik was 66. He is survived by his wife and daughter Vanshika. The actor was in Delhi to attend a Holi party at a farmhouse when around 1 PM, he died of a heart attack, said Anupam Kher earlier while talking to news agency PTI. “He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way, he suffered a heart attack around 1 am," the Kashmir Files actor was quoted as saying by PTI.

