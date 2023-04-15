Anupam Kher Recalls Satish Kaushik Telling Him 'I Am Not Going To Die' Just Hours Before His Death

Anupam Kher hosted a musical event to commemorate the birth anniversary of the late actor Satish Kaushik on April 13, 2023. During the event, many including Shabana Azmi and Kher himself remembered Kaushik and delivered speeches, leaving everyone emotional.

Anupam Kher reminisced about his friendship with Satish, expressing that it endured various challenges and bestowed wonderful experiences upon them. “Satish passed away but our friendship has survived all ups and downs and has seen the most amazing gift has given to us. Anil has prepared a small audio-visual for Satish, we will see that. Then I will request Anil to come and talk," the said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Anupam further mentioned that despite being exceptionally talented, Satish was sometimes undervalued. Anil Kapoor was then invited to join Anupam on stage, with the former stating that “Heroes always cry, come and friends cry." However, upon taking a few steps, Anil was overcome with emotion, indicating that he could not continue and returned to his seat. Anupam attempted to coax him back, saying “Aaja (Come). Okay," but ultimately succumbed to tears himself, remarking that “Anil tu pagal hai. Main theek thaak jaraha tha (Anil you are mad. I was going fine)."

Kher also recalled his last chat with Kaushik hours before the latter’s sudden demise and shared, “On the 9th, 7th he came on my birthday, he called me up, maine kaha, ‘Tu bohut thaka hua sound karraha hai’ (I said, ‘You sound very tired’). Kyu aesa karraha hai? Tu aesa kar hospital mein chala ja, check-in kar, don’t admit yourself, go and check in’. Toh usne kaha, ‘Don’t worry, main abhi marne waala nahi hoon’ (Why is that so? Go to the hospital and check-in. He said, ‘Don’t worry, I am not going to die’). And after three hours he, unfortunately, left us."

During the event, there were musical performances and interludes where Satish’s friends shared touching memories of their experiences with him, which moved many people to tears. Anil, who was seated beside Rani Mukerji in the audience, also wept intensely. Anil created a brief audio-visual presentation dedicated to Satish, which was presented at the event. Shabana Azmi also got emotional and shared some of her fondest memories with Kaushik, focusing on their most humorous moments as she felt that this is how he would have wanted to be remembered.

Satish Kaushik last appeared in the film Chhatriwali, which hit theatres in January 2023, just a few months before his death.

