Anupam Kher Reveals Kirron Kher ‘Was A Star Already’ When They Met In Chandigarh

Anupam Kher recently revealed some heartwarming details about his love story with wife Kirron Kher. Married for nearly four decades, the couple has been the epitome of love and commitment. In a candid interview, Anupam spoke about how he and Kirron, who was already an established star at the time, had no prior connection before they met. Coming from very different backgrounds, with Anupam being a simple village boy, their love story is proof of destiny and the magic of love.

Anupam and Kirron tied the knot in 1985. Prior to their union, the actress was married to Gautam Berry and had a son, Sikandar Kher, in 1981, while Anupam was married to actress Madhumalti Kapoor.

During a recent interview with news agency ANI, Anupam Kher mentioned that Kirron Kher was already an established star, working in theatres and films, when he met her for the first time. “She was a star already then. She was doing theatres, she was working in movies. She is an MA first class first. I met her in Chandigarh. I was a simple village boy. Apparently, there was no connection between us," he said.

Despite coming from different backgrounds, they bonded over theatre and became close friends. Later, when Kirron faced problems in her marriage with Gautam, Anupam said he “was ditched by the person I was going with and then things started to change. But we always remain best friends first."

In 2013, Kirron Kher had also revealed information about their past and how they got together.

Kirron Kher revealed in an interview with First Post about how she and Anupam Kher eventually fell in love. After discovering her first marriage with Gautam Berry wasn’t working out, they remained friends and continued to do plays together. During one trip to Calcutta for a play, Anupam had a new look for a film and when he glanced at her before leaving the room, something sparked between them.

“He came and knocked on my door, and said ‘I want to talk to you.’ He then said ‘I think I have fallen in love with you’," she added.

She said that after that incident, there was an intense change in their chemistry. Kirron Kher eventually got a divorce from her previous marriage and tied the knot with Anupam Kher despite him having no financial stability at that time.

The couple has been inseparable since then.

