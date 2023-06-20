Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Aamir And Dharmendra Create 'Legendary' Moment

The star-studded reception party of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya was a glamorous affair with Bollywood’s elite in attendance. Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Dharmendra, Anupam Kher, and Sunny Deol himself graced the occasion, creating a nostalgic reunion of renowned actors. Anupam Kher delighted fans by sharing exclusive inside pictures, offering a glimpse into the joyous celebration. One snapshot featured Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol, radiating elegance in their formal suits, while another captured the heartwarming moment with Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Dharmendra, and Aamir Khan all together.

Along with the picture, Anupam Kher wrote, “Class of the 90s. Actors from the pre-mobile phones and vanity vans era. When we shared stories! When we shared make-up rooms. When we changed costumes in the open, behind trees and umbrellas, and laughed. Still going strong! Still reinventing! Still, matter! It was so nice to meet DharamJi, Sunny, Aamir, and Salman at Karan and Drisha Deol’s wedding. Jai Ho!"

Anupam Kher’s Instagram post sparked a frenzy among fans and admirers as they flooded the comments section with excitement. The sight of these iconic stars coming together was overwhelming for many. One fan expressed, “All legends in one photo!" while another nostalgically exclaimed, “The best era 90s, and still we listen to only 90s music!"