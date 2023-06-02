Anupam Kher Takes Mumbai Metro With Vijay 69 Crew, Plays Ball With Commuters On Train, Watch

After Uunchai, Kartikeya 2 and The Kashmir Files, Anupam Kher will be seen in Anurag Basu’s film Metro In Dino, an addition to the film-maker’s critically acclaimed film Life In A Metro. Besides that, the actor is also currently shooting for Vijay 69. In his latest social media post, Anupam Kher highlighted how he took the Mumbai Metro with the crew of the film.

The actor shared a clip on his Twitter handle where he can be seen walking inside a metro station with his entourage of security and the crew of Vijay 69. He goes on to interact with the commuters on the train as he plays a short game of catching the ball with them. Kher gets down at his station and even obliges a security personnel with a selfie. He penned the caption, “It was really an AMAZING experience to travel in #MumbaiMetro with #Vijay69 crew members from #AnandNagar near #Dahisar to #DNNagar, Andheri. Comfortable, spacious, secure, neat and clean. Very well managed. Extremely efficient security. Absolutely punctual. Congratulations to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and govt. of Maharashtra. Jai Ho! 👏👏🙌"

Anupam Kher recently injured himself on the sets of Vijay 69. The actor played a vital role in the sports-themed film and during the shoot a week back, got injured. Taking to his social media accounts, Anupam had shared a picture in which he was sporting a shoulder sling and revealed he has a hairline fracture. In Hindi he wrote, “How can you work on a sports film and not get injured? Got a shoulder injury during shooting for #Vijay69 yesterday."

Anupam announced Vijay 69 last month. A collaboration with YRF Entertainment, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to drop the poster of the film showing him riding a bicycle during the announcement. The actor wrote in the caption, “Announcement; It’s good to be 69 years young! Super excited to be starring in @YRFEnt’s #Vijay69 in the lead : a quirky slice-of-life film for OTT about a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Let’s put the show on the road! Written & Directed by: #AkshayRoy Produced by: #ManeeshSharma @yogendramogre @yrf #537th".