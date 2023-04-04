Anupam Kher Talks About His 535th Film, Says 'Choosing Roles is a Luxury Now'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has come a long way in showbiz with rich content-driven and commercial films which have allowed him to create a niche for himself among other actors. Time and again, he has been reinventing himself and showcasing his acting prowess with perfection. As he announces his 535th film, the 68-year-old looks back at his journey.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Anupam shared about finding good work even after the age of 60. He shared, “Choosing roles is a luxury now. We have young writers writing stories for people who are above 60. Fantastic things are happening. I did a film recently called The Signature, it is a love story made by a Marathi director Gajendra. I have signed one-two more films. There’s a film I have done with Vidyut Jammwal. Then there’s Satish Kaushik’s Kaagaz 2, and Emergency. I am challenging myself in different ways."

Expressing his excitement towards working with younger actors and filmmakers, he shared, “New scripts are written, and they are not by 70-year-old screenwriters, they are coming from 30-year-old writers. Today, Indian cinema is not dependent on a certain kind of hero. I recently got an award for Best Actor!"

Advertisement

Talking about his passion and love for acting he added, “I am hungry, I will never say bahut kaam kar liya ab nahin. This is the best field, there’s no syllabus here. There’s always something new happening."

Not just acting, Anupam has also been a huge advocate of healthy living and maintaining good fitness. Time and again, he has shared about working out, taking swimming lessons and all things required for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. “All the more reason for us to be physically fit. When people are casting you for films, and when they see the person trying to be physically fit, it gives them courage not only because they are a good actor, but they have a hunger."

Anupam Kher’s 535th film is a Kannada project titled Ghost with Ravi Teja.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News