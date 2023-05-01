Anupam Kher Talks About His First Meeting With Kirron Kher, 'Later When She Had Problems In Her Marriage...'

After Uunchai, Kartikeya 2 and The Kashmir Files, Anupam Kher will be seen in Anurag Basu’s film Metro In Dino, an addition to the film-maker’s critically acclaimed film Life In A Metro. While the shooting for the same has been going on at a steady pace, the actor recalled in a recent interview his meeting with Kirron Kher when the veteran actress was already married to her first husband and was quite popular. On the contrary, Kher was just a simple ‘village boy’.

Retracing his footsteps to the very first meeting, Anupam Kher told ANI, “She was a star already then. She was doing theatres, she was working in movies. She is an MA first class first. I met her in Chandigarh. I was a simple village boy. Apparently, there was no connection between us. She was married then and had Sikandar (Kher)."

Advertisement

He further added, “We used to be best of friends and we did theatres together. Later when she had problems in marriage, I was ditched by the person I was going with, and then things started to change. But we always remain best friends first."

Kirron was previously married to businessman Gautam Berry. Kirron and Gautam were blessed with a child, Sikandar. Their marriage didn’t last long and they got divorced. Sikandar was four years old when Anupam and Kirron married each other. Anupam greeted him with open arms and treated him as if he were his child. He does, however, miss having his child. Kirron and Anupam attempted to have a child together. They even sought medical assistance, but nothing worked out.

Anupam had earlier discussed this pain of his life. During an interview, he said that his stepson Sikander was only four years old when he came into his life. Anupam said that he has great love and respect for him and is his friend. “What my father was to me, I am to him. But to say that I don’t miss having a child of my own will be a lie because I do and that has nothing to do with him. I do sometimes miss the joy of seeing your child grow up and being your extension," confessed Anupam Kher.

Advertisement

Kirron Kher told Firstpost in 2013 about her love story with Anupam, and how they began as close friends and were married to different people. She said they both were close friends, and they knew everything about each other, “right down to which girl he planned to ‘patao.’" According to Kirron, it was a friendship that they both shared and there was not any kind of attraction. They continued to be good friends and even acted in plays together.

Advertisement

She went on to say that when she moved to Bombay and married Gautam Berry, the marriage “just wasn’t happening." Anupam Kher’s marriage with actress Madhumalti Kapoor was also facing problems at the time. She remembered the exact moment when the two of them felt something. It all started when they were travelling to Calcutta for Nadira Babbar’s play. There, one incident happened which Kirron feels was the beginning of their love story.

Advertisement

“He turned to look at me as he was leaving the room, and something happened between us. He knocked on my door a short while later and said, ‘I want to talk to you.’ I think I have fallen in love with you, he continued. The chemistry exploded and there was this enormous, intense change all of a sudden. I wed him after getting a divorce." Despite having many hurdles, the couple has stuck together for over 3 decades.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here