Anupam Kher To Make Kannada Debut With Shiva Rajkumar's Ghost, 1st Look Out

Anupam Kher is one of the finest character actors in the country and recently he has been branching out to film industries of different languages. Last year, he made his comeback in Tamil cinema with Nayanthara-starrer Connect. The actor is now all set to make his debut in the Kannada film industry with Shiva Rajkumar in Ghost. Sharing the news, Anupam dropped a bunch of photos and a video on his social media handles. The frame captures Anupam and Shiva Rajkumar’s walking style in slow motion on the sets of Ghost.

Advertisement

A photo shared along with the video shows The Kashmir Files actor holding the clap of the film along with the entire crew. He added one picture from the press conference. But what caught our eye was a frame of Anupam and Shiva Rajkumar sitting on a wooden bench. It is said that Anupam might be playing the role of a ghost in the film. As in the photo, both can be seen looking handsome as they donned black formal suits.

Sharing the post, Anupam wrote, “Happy to announce that my 535th project is a Kannada film Ghost with the great Shivarajkumar directed by Srini (M G Srinivas) and produced by Sandesh Productions. Jai Ho! Let your love and wishes be there."

In the recent press meet director, MG Srinivas shared that Anupam is playing a special role and it is not a guest appearance either. “Anupam sir will be playing a pivotal character who will be with Shiv Rajkumar throughout. He plays a major role in leading the film toward its sequel, which we are still planning. But his role is pivotal to make that connection," Srinivas added.

Advertisement

Ghost is touted to be a big-budget film. According to reports, the film has no female lead as the story is constrained to a specific event and the screenplay does not allow for any wiggle room. The film also features Malayalam superstar Jayaram.

Other than this, Anupam Kher is one of the busiest actors and has multiple films in his kitty. Along with his comeback in Tamil cinema, he is also returning to Telugu films with Ravi Teja starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao. He will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency. He also has Kaagaz 2 and Metro In Dino in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here