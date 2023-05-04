Anupam Kher Unveils Vijay 69 Poster; Fans Think He Is Playing 'Einstein'

After Uunchai, Kartikeya 2 and The Kashmir Files, Anupam Kher will be seen in Anurag Basu’s film Metro In Dino, an addition to the film-maker’s critically acclaimed film Life In A Metro. While the shooting for the same has been going on at a steady pace, the actor has made the fans excited after announcing another project, a collaboration with YRF Entertainment titled Vijay 69.

On Thursday, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to drop the poster of the same that shows him riding a bicycle. The poster and his character seemed animated with shadowy outlines of the crowd cheering for him. The actor wrote in the caption, “Announcement; It’s good to be 69 years young! Super excited to be starring in @YRFEnt’s #Vijay69 in the lead : a quirky slice-of-life film for OTT about a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Let’s put the show on the road! Written & Directed by: #AkshayRoy Produced by: #ManeeshSharma @yogendramogre @yrf #537th".

Advertisement

Avid fans that absolutely love the veteran actor for his acting mettle hijacked the comment section with compliments and observations. One of them wrote, “Einstein looks, Anupam Ji! Only aspect I am missing are those one to one psychological discussions… I am feeling a bit fine now, Doc." Another one commented, “Poster looks absolutely brilliant and I am so sure u will do a phenomenonal job in this movie….cant wait to watch it….wish u all the v best 😍" Someone else said,"I thought sir was playing Albert Einstein." His co-actor from Kashmir Files Darshan Kumaar wrote, “Congratulations n Best wishes Sir 👏🏻👏🏻❤️".

The slice-of-life OTT film will be helmed by Akshay Roy of Meri Pyaari Bindu fame. The story would revolve around a 69-year old man who aspires to take part in a triathlon contest. Vijay 69 is bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here