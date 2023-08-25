Anupam Kher Upset As Allu Arjun Wins National Award? Veteran Actor Says ‘Would’ve Loved…'

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards on Thursday, August 24. Hours after the announcement, the film’s lead actor Anupam Kher took to the microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) and expressed happiness. However, he also mentioned that it would have been great if he would also have won the Best Actor award for this movie. For the unversed, the Best Actor National Award has been given to Allu Arjun for the movie Pushpa: The Rise.

“Delighted and proud that #TheKashmirFiles won the prestigious and most important #NationalAward - Nargis Dutt award for #BestFeatureFilm on national integration. Not only as an actor but also being an executive producer on the film I am so happy for this recognition for our film. Would have loved to win an award for my acting too. पर अगर सारी ख्वाहिशें पूरी हो जाये तो आगे काम करने का मज़ा और उत्साह कैसे आएगा।चलिए! Next time! My heartfelt congratulations to every winner! Jai Ho!" Kher wrote.