Anupama Aka Rupali Ganguly's Latest Post Leaves MaAn Fans Heartbroken; Here's Why

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, who play the lead roles in Anupamaa, have become a much-admired on-screen couple in the television industry. The show has achieved remarkable success and has been running for over three years now. Rupali and Gaurav often delight their fans by posting fascinating behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the show’s set and they have done it once again. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a happy picture with her co-star, which is truly unmissable.

The popular on-screen pair is dressed in traditional attire and appear very happy as they pose for the camera. Rupali Ganguly is seen dressed in a stunning saree, while Gaurav is wearing a white kurta and pyjama. It appears that the image is from the Holi special episode. They captioned the post with the hashtag “MaAn" along with a heartbroken emoji.

Soon after the picture was shared, one of the users wrote, “I don’t know about others but MaAn as a couple reminds me of hope and how an ideal couple deals with the problem and tries to get out together." Reacting to the heartbroken emoji, another user wrote, “Hope it’s not the end of MaAn. We will all be heartbroken." One user asked, “Ma’am why the broken heart emoji?" Take a look at the post below:

In the recent episodes of Anupamaa, Choti Anu departs from the house, which causes Gaurav Khanna’s character, Anuj Kapadia, to feel devastated. He is both furious and disappointed with Rupali Ganguly’s character, Anupama, for not prioritizing Choti Anu and allowing her to leave with Maaya (played by Chhavi Pandey). Anuj Kapadia has made up his mind not to celebrate the upcoming festival of colours as he is missing Choti Anu greatly. Although he has been invited by Bapuji to the Shah household, Anuj has declined the invitation. It seems that the upcoming episodes will be quite intriguing.

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on television. The audience admires the depiction of a powerful and self-sufficient woman, and the writers have kept the viewers hooked with their engaging plot. The programme has occupied the top spot in the BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) TRP list for a sizable period of time as a result of its compelling plot. Besides Rupali and Gaurav, the show also stars Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Nidhi Shah among others.

