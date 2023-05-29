Anupama Gowda Shares Stunning Pics With Friends Neha Ramakrishnan And Ishita Varsha

Anupama Gowda is one of the noted actresses of the Kannada television and film industries. Apart from her acting prowess, she is also known for her vibrant social media presence. Recently, she shared a couple of photographs with her friends Neha Ramakrishnan and Ishita Varsha, which are currently garnering everyone’s attention.

In the pictures, Neha Ramakrishnan is seen in a dark grey and black saree which she paired with a matching blouse. On the other hand, actress Ishita Varsha donned a black-and-white striped kurta which she teamed with black ankle-length leggings.

Anupama is seen in a mustard yellow floral printed top, which she wore with ripped denim. In the photographs, the trio is seen enjoying their time and laughing their hearts out as they pose for the camera. Sharing the pictures, Anupama wrote “Kanmanis" in the caption. Take a look at the post:

Seeing the photos, one of the users commented, “Cuties," and another one said, “Your bonding." Many others dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Anupama is also a travel lover. A few days back, she posted a string of photos as she visited the Bannerghatta Bear Rescue Centre in Bengaluru. Anupama was seen dressed up in her casual wear as she enjoyed nature. “Bannerghatta Bear Rescue Centre. Thank you for the invite," read her caption. Take a look at the pictures: