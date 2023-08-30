Anupama Parameswaran Exudes Elegance In White Silk Saree On Onam

Anupama Parameswaran is one of the most promising actors in the South Indian film industry. She has been a part of some hit projects and has a huge fan following. Apart from her acting abilities, the actress keeps her fans hooked with her engaging content on social media and is often found sharing pictures.

Recently, the Kurup actress was celebrating Onam and shared an exciting post on Instagram. In the post, she was spotted in a traditional South Indian white silk saree with a golden border. She looked gorgeous and paired it with a contrastingly purple blouse while posing for the camera. She also donned a neckpiece and earrings that matched perfectly with the outfit. Her beautiful eyes, minimal makeup and gajra in her hair added an extra dose of elegance.

Advertisement

She captioned the picture, “And my Onam goes like that. PS- the last picture can break your heart." As soon as she posted the pictures, it went viral. Many of her fans went to the comments section to praise her beauty. One of her fans commented, “Most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen in my life." Another user wrote, “Your smile will kill my heart, Anu."