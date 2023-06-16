Anupama Parameswaran Looks Awesome In Yellow Dress; See Pics

On the professional front, Anupama Parameswaran has created a special place for herself after making her debut with the Malayalam film Premam. After that, she bagged many projects in Tamil and Telugu movies. She made her debut in Kannada cinema with Natasarvabhouma, where she appeared alongside Puneeth Rajkumar.

Just a few days ago, Anupama Parameswaran turned up the heat in her casual avatar. In the photographs, she was seen donning a black sleeveless crop top, which she paired with black and grey colour high waist yoga pants. She opted for a no-makeup look as she posed for the camera. Sharing the photographs, Anupama wrote, “Global Warming," in the caption.

Anupama Parameswaran is a true fashionista. She makes heads turn every time she uploads photos on social media. Recently, Anupama dropped a few pictures on her official Instagram handle, which has taken the internet by storm. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a sleeveless yellow dress with a plunging neckline. The actress preferred to keep it minimal with naturally curled hair open and is seen clicking mirror selfies. Sharing the pictures, Anupama wrote, “Hungry!" Check out the pictures here:

Anupama has worked in a number of popular films including Kodi, Karthikeya 2, 18 Pages, Ante Sundaraniki, Rowdy Boys and Maniyarayile Ashokan, to name a few. She was last seen in the 2022 film Butterfly.

Anupama Parameswaran will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Mareechika, directed by Satish Kasetty and written by Lakshmi Bhupala. The film will star Regina Cassandra and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles. Apart from this, she also has JSK, Siren and Tillu Square in her pipeline.