South actress Anupama Parameswaran has won millions of hearts with her amazing acting skills and aesthetic looks. She never fails to impress her fans with her sartorial choices. Once again, she made heads turn by posting a few pictures from her latest photoshoot. Anupama gave us some major fashion tips for the ongoing wedding season with her post. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a black lehenga. She paired it up with a black sleeveless sequined blouse and topped it with a black netted dupatta. She had kept her hair open and was seen donning a pair of statement earrings and matching black bangles to keep her look simple. Anupama Parameswaran surely knows the mantra of “less is more." Following the same, she kept everything subtle yet elegant. She captioned her post, “Karivala."

One of her fans commented, “Looking like an angel." Another one wrote, “Looking nice in black dress." “Cuteness overloaded," commented the third user.

This is not the first time. Earlier too, Anupama had set some major fashion goals in her ethnic outfits. On the occasion of Women’s Day, she shared a string of pictures in a multicolored chiffon saree, which she teamed with a black sleeveless blouse. She completed her look with a black bindi. She kept her makeup subtle, and left her curly locks open, while striking some mesmerising poses. Anupama wrote in the caption, “Celebrating womanhood every day. Happy Women’s Day".

Anupama Parameswaran began her career as an actor in 2015 with the Malayalam film Premam, and she quickly rose to prominence with this. She then appeared in many Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films, and made a special place for herself in the industry. She always manages to stay in the spotlight, whether it’s because of her fashion sense or her acting skills.

Anupama is best known for her roles in the films Kodi and Karthikeya 2,18 Pages, Ante Sundaraniki, Rowdy Boys, and Maniyarayile Ashokan. She was last seen in Butterfly, a Telugu-language mystery thriller. She is now scheduled to appear in DJ Tillu 2, JSK Truth Shall Always Prevail, and Mareechika.

