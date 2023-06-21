Anupama Parameswaran Looks Ravishing In Her Casual Avtar, Check Out Her Latest Pics

One of the leading actresses from South India, Anupama Parameswaran needs no introduction. She is a known face in Telugu, Malayalam, as well as Tamil film industry. Apart from her acting prowess, the diva is also known for her outstanding fashion sense. She never misses a chance to shell out major fashion goals. Recently, the diva treated her fans to some stunning pictures in her casual avatar, taking the internet by storm.

In recent pictures, the actress was seen donning a sleeveless brown colour tank top, which she teamed with a pair of black denim jeans. She looked mesmerizing. However, it would not be wrong to say that the 27-year-old actress melts the hearts of her fans every time she uploads photos on her social media handle.

In the photos, the actress chose to go all natural; she didn’t use any makeup but kept her curly traces open as she posed for the camera. In the photographs, she is standing in front of a mirror. Sharing the random photos, the actress wrote, “A portrait is not made in the camera but on either side of it."

Take a look at the pictures:

The pictures went viral in no time. Seeing the post, one of the users commented, " Cutie", and another one said, " My crush". While many dropped red hearts and fire emojis in the comment box.

Anupama is an active social media user.

Six days ago, the diva dropped another set of mirror selfies in which she can be seen wearing a sleeveless yellow dress with a plunging neckline. The actress preferred to keep it minimal, with her naturally curled hair open. “Hungry!" reads the caption seeing which her followers showered compliments.