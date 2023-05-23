Anupamaa Actor Gaurav Khanna Buys New Car For His Wife, Watch Video.

Actor Gaurav Khanna is currently seen in the popular show Anupamaa as Anuj. The serial has become one of the most popular in the country, and the public adores its characters. Celebrating his success, Gaurav recently welcomed a new addition to his family, a fancy new car.

Gaurav’s wife Akanksha Chamola posted a video on Instagram of them unveiling the car at the showroom. Akanksha sat inside the car, teary-eyed and celebrated the moment with her Khanna by her side. Sharing the video, she wrote, “So this happened. Thank you my HusBank Gaurav Khanna for such an incredible selection of this gift. Volkswagen India."

Fans expressed their delight in the comments section. One of them wrote, “So thrilled for you!" Another wrote, “May all of your dreams come true." One more commented, “Many many congratulations Akanksha mam for ur new ride, keep travelling n sharing ur beautiful pictures with us." Apart from the fans, Gaurav’s co-star Rupali Ganguly also commented, “Wah! Congratulations!" Other industry mates have also congratulated the couple on Instagram.

Commenting on his new car, Gaurav Khanna said, “I am excited about a car. I love cars, but not necessarily luxury ones as I am a value-for-money guy. I buy a car that can be used well after paying it off. But many people think that I only collect cars. However, it is not like that."

The actor also added, “I am a very practical guy. I don’t like to waste my hard-earned money because after all cars are depreciating assets. One should not forget this. You should get the value of what you are paying and only then should you switch. So I probably buy a car every four to five years."

Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola often shares cute pictures and videos of their marital life and vacations on Instagram. Recently, she posted a picture with her husband and captioned it, “Marriage is simply two people constantly asking one another what they want to eat. where should they go next? what should they do? Until one of them dies."

Apart from Anupamaa, Gaurav Khanna has earlier worked in serials such as Jeevan Saathi and Tere Bin.