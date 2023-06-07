Anupria Goenka On Asur 2: I Know There's Been A Disconnect But Word of Mouth Will Help | Exclusive

From playing pivotal roles in hit OTT series such as Criminal Justice, Asharam and Asur to sharing screen space with top stars like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Salman khan in blockbuster films – actress Anupria Goenka has, time and again, impressed with her versatility. As Asur: Rise Of The Dark Side streams, she talks to News18 about holding her own in big-ticket films, her love for script-reading and fond memories of her Dada, the late Pradeep Sarkar.

Asur delves into the depths of mythology, religion, and the complexities of the human mind. How difficult is it to play a character in a series such as this?

The character I play, her belief system is pretty much aligned with right and wrong. And it’s not so much religion as it is Karma. And for me, karma is based on humanity. That is also the perspective the writers and the directors are looking at it from. We always tend to attach religion to any series that grazes on mythology. It’s not about religion. It’s about right and wrong – which, I believe, is measured by the same parameters in every religion.

Did you have to stray away from your own moral beliefs?

Not much. While growing up I saw the world as black and white. That’s because we have lesser experiences and exposure. But I was always very open and liberal. Even though I grew up in a Marwari house, I was very strong and opinionated. My love for the LGBTQIA+ community has always been there, my understanding of the fact that God is one and it’s not about religion but an energy, too, has been around since my childhood. I’ve never been a judgemental person. But, over a period of time, I became open to grey emotions, too. And with that, as an actor, things tend to become a lot of interesting but you start to empathise with all the characters.

Sequels come with a lot of pressure. It’s not always that a sequel of a good season witnesses the same success. How did you perceive season 2 of Asur?

The script plays a big role. I really liked the draft of the second season. There was a lot of back and forth with the draft. At times, it so happens that you get attached to one draft and it changes. I look at a project as a whole and get attached to certain scenes I’m not even a part of. That’s a boon and a curse! It is a very complex plot with too many subplots. But the makers are thorough and they are such brilliant minds that there was a trust. Of course, one wants to repeat the success of season 1 but I have never reel led under that pressure. Aap Apna kaam shiddat se karo, bas. Whatever the outcome may be. I was getting a little impatient because it was three years since season one, but I knew the audience, too, is eagerly waiting and we had to come up with a good script. I know there’s been a disconnect but I’m sure that the word of mouth will help.

You have shared screen space with Hrithik Roshan in War, Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat and Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai – how difficult is it to hold your own in a supporting character in such films?

I think that comes from an internal space of being sure of your talent, from being a secure actor. It’s very important to know what your role is. You know that a film like War is mounted on Hrithik Roshan and one like Tiger Zinda Hai is about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif - they are the ones bringing in the audience. But, once the audience is in, you have something good to show for yourself. I have learnt a lot from the stars I have worked with – be it Pankaj sir (Tripathi), Salman sir (Khan) or Hrithik sir (Roshan) and Deepika (Padukone). I have always worked with stars and in such movies, you have to hold your own. In movies, you cannot take 20 takes. They will allow, but there’s a pressure. It’s important to prepare and my ability to do that always comes handy. I read the script meticulously – in fact, I have earned the moniker of “script doctor"!

OTT now has a level-playing field for artists – especially actresses – irrespective of their age and profile. Is it an exciting time to be on OTT?

Absolutely! It’s wonderful to see the shift! Roles are being written for senior actors as well. The kind of gravity and personality that they can bring to a character, not many else can. It is because of the life they’ve lived, the experiences they have had.

How has your experience been in films vis a vis OTT?

Working on big commercial films like Padmavaat and War is an experience I wouldn’t want to miss out on. It was a learning experience. Having said that, I want to do meaningful characters – characters that may or may not be central to the movie but integral. So much so that if you remove the character from the script, the plot falls. As long as I am getting to learn something new, I’m good. It’s important to understand if you are growing as a performer, an artist.