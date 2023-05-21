Anurag Kashyap Breaks Silence on Daughter Aaliyah’s Wedding, Says 'I Am Calculating the Number...'

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah has taken over the headlines after she announced her engagement to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Well, her father has a different take on this news. He sparked laughter with his lighthearted post about financing his daughter Aaliyah’s grand wedding soirée.

In a jovial moment, Kashyap jokingly suggested that he might have to delve into making several films remakes to cover the costs of the extravagant celebration. Taking to his Instagram handle, the ace director wrote, “@cinemakasam is pissed off saying ,"yahan to phone chhod do !!" . Unaware that I am calculating the number of remakes I will have to do to throw a wedding soirée, because my dearest @aaliyahkashyap and her beau , my lovely @shanegregoire threw a total curveball at us in the middle of our @festivaldecannes journey of #Kennedy by announcing their engagement." He has also shared a photo in which he is seen dressed in formals and checking his phone.

As soon as he shared the post, many celebrities also commented and wished the couple. Aaliyah wrote ‘Lol’ in response to her father’s comment. Bhumi Pednekar wished congratulations.

Take a look at the post here:

On Saturday, Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Shane, and penned a note on Instagram. She also posted pictures. In the photos, Aaliyah was dressed in a printed outfit as she posed in Bali and flaunted her diamond ring. “Soooooo this happened!!!!! To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiance! You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I’ve ever done & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe I get to call you that AAHHHH)," her caption read. It is worth mentioning here that Aaliyah is a social media influencer.