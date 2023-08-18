Anurag Kashyap Celebrates Gadar 2, OMG 2, Calls Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's Ghoomer 'Incredible'

On Friday, Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram handle and dropped a bunch of pictures from Melbourne featuring the cast of Ghoomer including Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi as well as Shabana Azmi, Vijay Varma and the official poster of Ghoomer. Along with the carousel, he penned a note celebrating all the recent successes in the form of Gadar 2, OMG 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and heaping praises on R.Balki’s latest directorial.

Abhishek Bachchan’s much-awaited sports drama Ghoomer releases on theatres today. Helmed by R Balki, the film promises to be an inspiring story of a paraplegic cricketer who under the guidance of an ex-cricketer and coach battle against all odds to prove their mettle. Ahead of its release in India, the film was premiered exclusively at Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne, after which Anurag Kashyap had shared a picture with the cast, celebrating the blockbuster comeback of the Indian cinema.

It read, “It’s been a great month at the movies , people returning to cinemas, filmmakers taking chances , Gadar 2 breaking records and OMG2 and RRKPK holding there own against the Tsunami of it. And today comes out yet another brilliant film that I saw here at @iffmelbourne . GHOOMER is @r.balki_kiran.blitzkrieg hitting it out of the stadium with a caustically funny @azmishabana18 and a career best from both @bachchan and @saiyami . So well written and directed and performed . It’s actually an incredible physical performance from Saiyami Kher that she gets so right and I dare say , it’s the best shot game of cricket on Indian screen. Also @ivankadasofficial and @angadbedi — what a performance . Kudos to the team."

Meanwhile, Ghoomer also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. The movie also has a cameo appearance by actor Amitabh Bachchan. Taking to the microblogging site X, Amitabh had written, “T 4741 - Abhishek I can say this as a Father, yes, but also as a member of the fraternity we both belong to..At this young age and in the time period, you have performed in the most complex characters in film after film .. all different convincing and all successful."