Anurag Kashyap Responds as Divya Agarwal Asks for Work, Says 'He Said He Is Overwhelmed'

Divya Agarwal recently took to her social media handle to share a video where she asked Anurag Kashyap for work. The filmmaker has now responded to the same and has agreed to reach out to her if there’s any audition for future work.

In a conversation with India Today, Divya shared, “Anurag sir replied to me. I was very happy that he acknowledged my text. He must have not commented on the video but he did reply to me on Instagram. He said that he is overwhelmed. I said that I am sorry if I caused any trouble because of this entire drama. But he told me that he is overwhelmed and that he will reach out to me if he has any audition for me."

She added, “His text read, ‘Humbled by this. Will reach out for future projects.’ That’s all I wanted. It was that simple. Many of my friends, who are somehow connected with him, also pushed for me and my fans as well. They were tagging him so it went across oceans. I could have DMed him but it wouldn’t have made the same effect. If this move can get me something, I will be so glad."

When asked why she decided to make the video, Divya said, “My logic behind making this video was pretty simple because I have been getting the work I am always doing. I sit with my managers and talk to them about it. My managers ask me if I have some links to audition or if I know anybody. I tell them that I have always been around reality shows so that’s a complete different side of the industry where people have been working since ages. So they said ‘fir kaise chalega’."

She added, “Then I said I will ask Anurag Kashyap. They asked me how and I said ‘social media’. This is the whole point of social media. I don’t want to be the one wasting my time beating around the bush or meeting people in parties and trying to be nice to them. And somehow get there. I don’t do that because I really want work. I wanted something and I asked for it."

Earlier this week, Divya said in the video, “I am in the industry for 15 years and have worked a lot, even getting more offers to maybe do another reality show, serials, etc. But enough. I want to do something that has my heart in it. I saw you in a workshop at Prithvi Theatre and since then I just want to work with you. I am taking full advantage of my social media and hope this message reaches you."

On a closing note she shared, “I am not asking you to give me a lead role in a web show or a movie but give me a chance to audition. I am ready to give 10-20-30 auditions in a day but show me the path. I want the work that you are doing. New Year, new me, very blunt, hoping to see you soon sir."

Divya is mostly known for reality shows. She had won Bigg Boss OTT in 2021 and was seen in MTV Ace of Space.

