Anurag Kashyap Says He 'Cried’ Watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: 'It's The 2nd KJo Film That…’

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been earning rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film was released on July 28, and is doing exceedingly well at the box office. Now, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has reviewed the film. The filmmaker penned a heartfelt note congratulating the cast for pulling off terrific performances. He also revealed that, he cried watching the film.

Sharing the film’s poster, his note read, “Best @karanjohar film by far . He never leaves his world but he also does not hold back any punches . Also it’s the second KJo film that I bought the tickets for 🙈that too twice , and sending everyone that trusts me to go see . Some super writing , a top of form @ranveersingh , ever so brilliant @aliaabhatt and there sparkling chemistry . After a long time I loved the dialogue writing in mainstream Hindi film where people talk like they talk . Kudos to @_ishita_moitra_ and @gogoroy."

Advertisement

Opening up about his favourite part from the film, Anurag shared, “favourite part of the film is the incredible unrequited love story of @aapkadharam and @azmishabana18 and the patriarchal villainy of the matriarch @jayabachchn . Also not to forget @totaroychoudhury and @utterlychurni , @bashiraamir and the mother sister duo of Ranveer.. ( apologies for not knowing who they’re ) The use of old classic songs and the trolling of @somenmishra with “meri pyaari bindu" .. uff that gave me so much personal joy 😂. Jokes apart - the way karan addresses all kinds of snobbery , all kinds of shame and phobias that come from our conditioning , the way he addresses our conditioning with all the humour and aplomb and joharisms.. was totally sucked in his world."

Advertisement

He also lauded Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Chowdhury’s dance performance on Dola Re in the film. “The high point of the film for me was @totaroychoudhury and @ranveersingh dancing to “Dola re Dola re". And the whole monologue of Ranveer on how we cancel each other all the time or Alia’s rant post the Durga Pujo scene .. and @baidnitin .. you actually cut the songs halfway( or did karan shoot them only the amount that was required) .. that was also a first in a KJO film"