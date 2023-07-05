Anurag Kashyap To Star In Lokesh Kanagaraj And Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo? Know Details

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest superstars in the South Indian film industry. The actor has been a part of some of the most popular films and enjoys a massive fan following in South India. Currently, he is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. According to reports, the shooting of the project is going at a rapid pace. The film boasts of an ensemble cast, and now there have been some new speculations regarding a surprising addition to the project.

According to reports, popular Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap is all set to star in the highly anticipated project. Reportedly, Chennai-based film critic Sreedhar Pillai took to Twitter to announce the news. He tweeted, “Now noted director #AnuragKashyap joins other directors like #Mysskin & #GauthamMenon in playing a role in #ThalapathyVijay’s #LokeshKanagaraj directed big budget action extravaganza multi-starrer #Leo!"

However, there has been no official announcement by the makers, but it has been found that the Gangs of Wasseypur director has already started shooting for his part in the film. It was also found that Anurag had become the third director after Mysskin and Gautham Menon to join the cast of the film.

Earlier in an interview, Anurag expressed his desire to play a character that dies in Lokesh’s film. He said, “I want to do a death scene in Lokesh’s film. He gives glorious deaths to his actors. I want to die in one of his films. I just don’t need a role. I need to just die gloriously in his film".