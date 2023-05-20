Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap Gets Engaged To Beau Shane Gregoire, Flaunts A Huge Diamond Ring

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, recently announced her engagement to her long-time partner Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah took to her Instagram account on May 20 to share the joyous news with her followers, accompanied by a series of pictures. The proposal was nothing short of a dream come true, as Shane Gregoire chose the picturesque location of Bali to pop the question. In the priceless pictures shared by Aaliyah Kashyap, Shane Gregoire can be seen holding Aaliyah’s hand as she proudly displays the dazzling rock. In the second photo, the couple shares a kiss, sealing their commitment to each other.

While sharing the pictures, Aaliyah penned down a lengthy note and expressed her excitement. Calling Shane “the love of her life", Aaliyah thanked him for letting her know what “unconditional love feels like". She also revealed that she can’t wait to spend the rest of her life with him.

“So this happened! To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiancé! You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I’ve ever done & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe I get to call you that aahhhh)," she wrote.

Aaliyah’s father Anurag Kashyap quickly reacted to the post. He commented, “Congratulations" with a handful of red heart emoticons. This is not all. Anurag also shared Aaliyah’s post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Congratulations Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire. She is all grown up. So much so that she is now engaged."

Aaliyah also dropped a selfie of herself on her Instagram Stories. In the picture, she can be seen flaunting her engagement ring. “Best day of my life," she wrote along with the photo.

Meanwhile, Shane Gregoire also posted the same set of pictures, and wrote, “So blessed to be engaged to the love of my life Aaliyah Kashyap. You are the one who I was searching for each and every day before I met you. As soon as I spoke to you that first time, on FaceTime of all places, I immediately recognized you as the girl in my heart. You are my best friend, my fiancé, and my beloved. I love you now & forever, and so blessed to spend the rest of my life with you."

Responding to the post Aaliyah, said, “I love you more than anything. Best day of my life."