Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy To Close The 14th Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne; Details Inside

Anurag Kashyap’s directorial Kennedy has been selected as the closing film for the 14th iteration of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The film be screened at the closing night in Melbourne on August 20 this year. Earlier, the film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival where it received a seven-minute standing ovation from the audience. The film has received critical acclaim and attention for its gripping storyline and outstanding performances by the lead cast, Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat.

A statement from IFFM read, “The closing night ceremony promises to be a star-studded affair, as it will be graced by the presence of the visionary director himself, Anurag Kashyap, who is known for pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema with his bold and unique storytelling. Alongside him, the lead cast of ‘Kennedy,’ the talented Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, will also be present to share their experiences and insights into their roles in the film." A day ahead of the closing night, on August 19, Anurag Kashyap and the lead cast will participate in an exclusive session about Kennedy with a live audience.

Kennedy follows the life of a long-thought-to-be-dead, insomniac ex-cop who finds himself entangled in a corrupt system while seeking redemption. With its gripping narrative and powerful performances, the film promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience for audiences.

Anurag said, “I am delighted that Kennedy is the closing film at IFF, Melbourne. It’s the first Indian film festival we are playing in the world, and I am excited to know the response of the audience. I will be there to attend the same and gauge the response, and am sure that they’ll like the film, like the global audience who’s seen the film till now."