Anusha Dandekar Flaunts Her Flawless Curves In Stunning Bikini Photos, See Here

Anusha Dandekar has set social media ablaze with her latest stunning bikini photos. The diva left fans in awe as she flaunted her flawless curves, radiating beauty in every frame. Fans have been going gaga over her latest Instagram photos.

Anusha Dandekar on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to share a series of snapshots. Wearing a bikini that perfectly accentuated her figure, the actress raised the temperature. She kept her look simple and left her hair open. She was seen posing at the beach and wrote, “Sometimes I forget that it’s our choice to stay in our joy… choose it every time." Fans flooded the comments section with compliments. One of the fans wrote, “Your eyes are so beautiful." Another wrote, “Beauty in white."

Take a look at the photos here:

She was recently spotted enjoying a thrilling bike ride on Mumbai streets. In the video shared by a paparazzi account, the actress was riding as a pillion, hooting and ecstatic as the cool wind ruffled her hair. Anusha Dandekar was wearing a black and white patched loose-fitting jumpsuit with black peep-toe shoes. The actress looked visibly happy about her adventure night but was surprised to find the paparazzi there. She exclaimed, “Oh my god!" when she released herself to be captured by the photographers.