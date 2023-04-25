Anusha Dandekar Takes Dip in Pool Wearing White And Black Bikini, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Anusha Dandekar is steaming up the internet with her latest video. She never fails to impress fans with her bold avatar. Today, once again, the actress shared a hot video featuring a collage of videos in which she was seen taking a dip in a swimming pool, flaunting her bikini, and enjoying a day out on her own.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress is seen wearing a bikini and flaunting her curves. She is seen swimming and enjoying the picturesque background. Fans are stunned by her fitness and just couldn’t stop themselves from praising her in the comments section. One of the fans wrote, “Oh man….ooomph …bow down the beauty.." while many dropped heart emojis.

Watch the video here:

Recently, the actress grabbed headlines after a video from the event went viral on social media in which she was seen interacting with Gauri Khan. Seemingly, Anusha asked Gauri and Suhana for a byte but the superstar’s wife refused for the same. However, Anusha issued a clarification regarding the same later.

She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “The constant controversy you are trying to create just because you want to be haters and just because you are so-called fans of people who weren’t at this event, you want to make sure I somehow come out looking bad, well sorry I can’t be part of your plan. Some people don’t like to give interviews and never have and that’s totally okay. And some have to wait for their release till they do any interviews. THE END".

“I think I did a great job and I’m really good at what I do…but no one’s stopping you to try my job if you have so many opinions. I wish you happiness, so you will finally stop being bullies," the VJ added.

On the work front, Anusha will soon be seen in the Marathi film titled Baap Manus. It also stars Pushkar Jog in the lead and will hit theatres on June 16, 2023. She has been featured in films like Mumbai Matinee, Delhi Belly, City of Gold, and Bhavesh Joshi, to name a few.

