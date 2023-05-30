Trends :Ashish VidyarthiSalman Khan Vicky KaushalBloody Daddy TrailerRanbir KapoorShweta Tiwari
Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni Are Childhood Friends, Studied In Same School; Here's Proof

Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni once studied in the same school in Assam and were reportedly classmates too.

May 30, 2023

Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni's childhood picture has surfaced on social media. (Photo: Twitter)
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni are childhood friends. Yes, you read it right. Not many people know that the two once studied in the same school in Assam and were reportedly classmates too.

An old picture of Anushka and Sakshi from their school days has surfaced online in which the two can be seen posing together. The photo is from days when Anushka Sharma’s father, Retd. Col. Ajay Kumar Sharma was posted in Assam. During those days, the actress studied at St. Mary’s School. It is the same school where Sakshi Dhoni also studied. Check out their childhood photo here:

After their schooling, Anushka went on to become a successful actor, whereas Sakshi studied Hotel Management. While Anushka and Virat Kohli tied the knot in December 2017, Sakshi married Dhoni in July 2010.

Once Anushka Sharma had talked about Sakshi in an interview when she had said, “Sakshi and I lived together in a very small town in Assam. When she told me where she lived, I said wow, I have lived here too! She said I went to this school, I said I went to this school too."

“And then I found a picture in which Sakshi is dressed as a fairy and I’m dressed in a Ghaghara like my favourite idol Madhuri. Sakshi is extremely funny," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic on the life of cricketed Jhulan Goswami. The movie also marks her comeback to film after almost 4 years. She was last seen in Zero which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The upcoming sports drama will be released on Netflix soon.

May 30, 2023
