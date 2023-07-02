Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Have A Lunch Date In London; Pics Go Viral

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly one of the most love couples in BTown. Their adorable display of affection for each other on the internet wins hearts. Having said that, the duo who are currently putting up in London, had a fun lunch date. Anushka shared a bundle of pictures on her Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a happy selfie with Virat Kohli. She also added a fun caption that read, ‘Full enjway’. The love birds donned their brightest smiles. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress also gave a glimpse of their scrumptious lunch, that included some vegetarian delicacies and a dessert.

Have a look :

Time and again, Virat and Anushka have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Earlier in a conversation with the RCB podcast, Virat talked about the ‘massive’ sacrifices that Anushka made as a mother. “The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive," he shared.

“Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement," the cricketer added.