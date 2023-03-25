Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma delivered jaw-dropping looks two nights in a row. The actress, on Friday, was seen attending a fashion awards show in Mumbai and had us floored with her look. For the special night, Anushka was seen wearing a gorgeous black gown with a thigh-high slit. The actress tied her hair back into a sleek bun while sporting a statement neckpiece.

While Anushka walked up the red carpet to pose for the cameras, the paparazzi were heard screaming out her name to get her attention. Taken aback by the chaos, Anushka took the situation into her own hands and asked the paparazzi to mellow down. “Relax, relax, why are you shouting?" She asked, adding that their voices are now ringing in her ears. She then smiled for the camera before making her way in to the awards show.

Fans praised Anushka’s look for the night. “Omg Anushka🔥…. What a come back," a fan commented. “Beauty in black," added another. Turns out, even Karan Johar is a fan of Anushka’s look. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the filmmaker praised the actress.

“Anushka Sharma is exceptionally stylisjh and so individualistic in her approach to fashion… Nailing every look… Always! That’s all.. (#iykyk)," the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director wrote and we absolutely agree. Back-to-back, Anushka served two hot looks and won the internet.

While she looked gorgeous in black, she was seen stepping out wearing a beautiful blue gown when she attended another event on Thursday night with Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, speaking on the work front, Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, will next be seen in her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The movie is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and Anushka will step into the shoes of the ace cricketer for the film. Anushka also had a special appearance in Qala’s much-loved song ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar’.

