Anushka Sharma Auditioned for Kareena's Role in 3 Idiots; Clueless Aamir Khan's Reaction Goes Viral

It’s widely known by now that filmmaker Aditya Chopra had wanted to keep Anushka Sharma’s debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi under wraps and even asked her to keep it a secret from her own parents. Though the film marked her entry into the industry, it is lesser-known that she had also auditioned for Kareena Kapoor’s role in the popular film, 3 Idiots. While filming for PK, Anushka shared her audition tape with director Rajkumar Hirani and actor Aamir Khan. The duo had previously worked together in the hit film 3 Idiots, which starred R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, with Kareena as the leading lady.

In a behind-the-scenes clip that is now going viral, Hirani can be heard denying the rumour that Anushka auditioned for “3 Idiots". However, Anushka surprised them by showing them her audition video, in which she recited Gracy Singh’s lines from the climax of “Munna Bhai MBBS" where she confronts Boman Irani’s character for expelling Sanjay Dutt’s character from medical college. As the video left Aamir and Rajkumar in awe, Anushka felt embarrassed. Aamir praised her for delivering an emotional scene without the aid of glycerin and joked about the director’s miss in not casting her!

Anushka made her acting debut in the 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and has since established herself as a versatile actor with roles in films such as Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan, Dil Dhadakne Do, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sui Dhaga, and many more. In 2013, she co-founded the production company Clean Slate Films with her brother Karnesh Sharma and produced movies like NH10, Pari, and Phillauri, as well as streaming content such as Paatal Lok, Bulbbul, and Qala. However, last year, the actor announced that she would step back from her production responsibilities to focus on her acting career and motherhood. Anushka is married to cricketer Virat Kohli, and the couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021.

