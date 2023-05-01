Anushka Sharma Birthday: Latest and Upcoming Projects of the Bollywood diva

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANUSHKA SHARMA: Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma’s absence from the celluloid is soon going to end. After the release of Zero in 2018, she took a break from the acting world to concentrate on her personal life and the upbringing of her daughter. Now, Anushka is set to make a comeback with the portrayal of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in her biopic. While away from acting, Anushka won many accolades for producing some exciting projects. On her Anushka’s 34th birthday today, here’s a look at her latest and upcoming projects both as an actor and producers

Chakda Xpress

It was in the month of January last year, when actress Anushka Sharma announced she will mark her return to the acting world in the upcoming sports biography Chakda Xpress. Based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswani, the movie narrates her inspiring story of climbing up the ladder in the sports world despite facing several setbacks by a misogynistic society. Director by Prosit Roy, the movie is likely to begin streaming on Netflix by the end of this year.

Qala

Anushka Sharma made a glamorous cameo in Anvita Dutt’s psychological drama Qala. She portrayed a quintessential diva in the hit song ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar’ created by Amit Trivedi in collaboration with Amitabh Bhattacharya and Sireesha Bhagavatula.

Paatal Lok

Anushka Sharma donned the hat of a producer for the crime-thriller web show Paatal Lok which was helmed jointly by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. Featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, and Abhishek Banerjee in leading roles, the series chronicles the life of a cynical inspector who is commissioned to investigate a high-profile case. This opens up a long chain of dark events that leads him to decipher the secrets of the underworld realm. Released on Amazon Prime, the show’s plot is loosely based on Tarun Tejpal’s 2010 novel The Story of My Assassins.

Bulbbul

Bulbbul is another project wherein Anushka Sharma has served as a producer. The supernatural thriller is set against the backdrop of the 1880s Bengal presidency. Directed by Anvita Dutt, the movie stars Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, and Rahul Bose in the lead. The story revolves around the life of a child bride who grows to rule her household all while hiding a haunting past. As supernatural murders plague her village, Bulbbul narrates how she takes a step away from her innocence to gain strength.

Zero

This Aanand L Rai’s directorial was Anushka Sharma’s last appearance on the big screen. Also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead, Zero hit the theatres in 2018. The plot of the movie chronicles an unconventional love story of a man of a short stature who falls head over heels for a scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.

