Anushka Sharma, BLACKPINK Member Jennie Emerge as Most Visible Influencers at Cannes: Report

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and South Korean all-girl group BLACKPINK member Jennie Kim stood out as the most influential personalities to grace the Cannes film festival. Jennie and Anushka had turned heads at the Cannes 2023 red carpet. While Jennie had travelled to Cannes to join the cast of The Idol for the premiere, Anushka represented L’Oreal India at the red carpet. Also present in the top 5 most influential personalities list was BTS member V.

According to Lefty and Karla Otto, global brand tracking agencies that monitors the impact of brands and celebrities at global events, Jennie sporting Chanel and Anushka sporting Prada at the prestigious Cannes film festival were the most talked about celebrities globally this year.

The report showed the global pop star Jennie’s EMV (Earned Media Value) to be at 35.2 million dollars, while Anushka Sharma was at a staggering 17.9 million dollars. These two beat the likes of Blackpink’s Rose whose EMV was at 17.1 million dollars wearing Saint Laurent and Blackpink’s Lisa came in fourth with an EMV of 14.7 million dollars with CELINE. BTS’s Kim Tae-hyung popularly also called ‘V’ came in fifth with an EMV of 14.4 million dollars as he sported CELINE too.