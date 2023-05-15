Anushka Sharma BRUTALLY Criticised For Taking a Ride With Her Bodyguard Without Helmet; Watch

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was criticised by social media after she was spotted seated behind her bodyguard on a bike with both of them not wearing a helmet. On Monday afternoon, Anushka chose to ditch her car and take the bike ride after a tree fell on the road, blocking her way to the dubbing studio. A video shared by a paparazzo revealed that her bodyguard came to her rescue.

She was seen hopping on the bike and heading to the dubbing studio to complete her share of the post-production work of Chakda Xpress. While Ansuhka chose a quick way to reach work on time, several social media users criticised her for not asking her bodyguard to wear a helmet.

“What about helmets dude?" asked a social media user. “Na madam ne helmet pehena hai na uske bodyguard ne," pointed out another. “No helmet wrong message from a celebrity," a third user wrote. A few also tagged the Mumbai Police, urging them to take necessary action.

Earlier in the day, Anushka took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of her dubbing work. “Dubbing," she wrote and added the hashtag, “If you know, you know". The screen featured a scene from Chakda Xpress.

In Chakda Xpress, Anushka will be essaying the role of the cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The biopic is inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India. This would mark the actor’s first ever project when Anushka Sharma is going to portray the character of an ace cricketer. Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has also produced critically-acclaimed series like Pataal Lok, Qala and Mai: A Mother’s Rage’ along with a Netflix film ‘Bulbbul’.