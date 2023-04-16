Trends :Entertainment News LIVESamantha Ruth PrabhuIleana D'CruzBTSJr NTR
Anushka Sharma ‘Erased’ Ranveer Singh from Her Memory, Chose to Go on Date With Virat Kohli; Watch

The video clip is from one of Anushka Sharma's appearances on the chat show Koffee With Karan wherein she was also joined by the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Curated By: Akriti Anand

News18.com

Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 14:19 IST

Mumbai, India

Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut with Anushka Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat. (Photos: Instagram)
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli often give us relationship goals. Fans love their chemistry and are always curious to know more about their behind-the-camera life. However, an old video of the Sultan actress has now resurfaced on social media in which she talked about going on a date with Virat Kohli. Not just this, but Anushka also added that would like to delete Ranveer Singh from her memory.

The video clip is from one of Anushka’s appearances on the chat show Koffee With Karan wherein she was also joined by the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

In the clip we can see, Karan, asking her, “Which of these people would you like to do the following with - erase from your memory, tie a rakhi to, and go on a date." He then gave her three options - Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Virat Kohli. Replying to the filmmaker, the diva said that she would pick Arjun to tie the rakhi and would go on a date with her now-husband Virat. While Anushka skipped taking Ranveer’s name for the ‘erase from memory’ part, when Karan said that he ‘understood’, Anushka laughed and asked ‘What did you understand Karan’? He then said, “That means you are erasing Ranveer, going on date with Virat, and tying Rakhi to Arjun." However, the actress quickly interrupted and said, “Because Ranveer was the only option left."

Watch the video here:

It is worth mentioning here that in 2010, Ranveer made his Bollywood debut alongside Anushka in Band Baaja Baaraat. Later, the two were also seen together in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and Dil Dhadakne Do. It was rumoured that Ranveer and Anushka dated each other for a while. The two had even appeared on Koffee With Karan together.

On the work front, Anushka has been away from the silver screen for a long time now. She was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She will be soon seen in Chakda Xpress. In the biopic, Anushka will be telling Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s life story.

first published: April 16, 2023, 14:19 IST
last updated: April 16, 2023, 14:19 IST
