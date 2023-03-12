Batting superstar Virat Kohli has finally ended his wait for a century in Test cricket on Sunday when he scored his 28th such score in the format during the ongoing fourth match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Ahmedabad. Kohli reached the milestone in the second session of the fourth day with a single off Nathan Lyon, his 241st delivery of the innings. And his wife Anushka Sharma can’t be more proud of her husband who ‘played through sickness’ and performed exceptionally well at the match.

Reacting to Virat’s performance, Anushka took to her Instagram Stories and praised Virat for his form even during his sickness. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress shared a video of Virat from the Sunday test match. Along with the clip, Anushka wrote, “Playing through sickness with his composure. Inspiring me always." Meanwhile, celebrating the milestone Virat dedicated his special knock to Anushka.

Since his 136 against Bangladesh during the Kolkata Test in 2019, Kohli was going through a century drought, across formats, which he ended last year at Asia Cup with a maiden T20I hundred.

Then during the Bangladesh tour in December last year, he scored his first ODI century since August 2019. However, he had to wait a little longer (compared to limited-overs cricket) for the wait to end in Tests returning disappointed from the Bangladesh Test series where 24 was his highest score across four innings.

Notably, Virat and Anushka were snapped visiting the Ujjain temple, ahead of the Test match. The couple is often seen visiting temples and ashrams with their daughter Vamika. Talking about their last visit to Ujjain temple, news agency ANI quoted Anushka saying about their visit, “We came here to offer prayers and had a good darshan at Mahakaleshwar Temple."

Anushka and Virat ted the knot in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after few years of dating. They welcomed daughter Vamika Kohli in January 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for the release of her next film, Chakda Xpress, a sports biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie will release on Netflix.

