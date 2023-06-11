Anushka Sharma Heartbroken After Virat Kohli Dismissed at 49 In WTC Final, Photo Goes Viral

Anushka Sharma was visibly heartbroken after Virat Kohli got out at 49 during the WTC final against Australia taking place at the Oval Ground in London. The actress, who cheering for her cricketer husband from the stands, was seen sitting in her seat in a state of silence as Virat headed back to the dressing room. Virat made 49 runs of 78 balls before he was dismissed.

During India’s second innings, taking place on Day 5, Virat Kohli was on the crease alongside Ajinkya Rahane and making steady runs. However, Virat lost his wicket, falling one run short of his half century. Virat was caught by Steve Smith in the slips. The cricketer was facing a ball by Scott Boland. Following his dismissal, the cameras panned to Anushka, who was visibly heartbroken.

Following Virat’s dismissal, Ravindra Jadeja walked in and was sent back to the dressing room in the second ball, scoring no runs for the team. At the time of reporting, Rahane is on the field, contributing 41 runs, with Srikar Bharat who was on the crease with 15 runs. India stands at 206 for 5 at the time of reporting.