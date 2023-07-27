Karan Puts Katrina, Anushka In Awkward Spot As He Asks About Deepika in Viral Video, Watch

Karan Johar left Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif awkward when he asked them about Deepika Padukone in a video going viral. The video surfaced from the archives of Koffee With Karan and landed on Reddit. In the video, the filmmaker, who is making a directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was seen giving the Jab Tak Hai Jaan stars statements and asked them to kiss Arjun if they agree to it. One of the questions was about Deepika.

Karan read out the statement, “Consider Deepika Padukone a good friend." Anushka and Katrina turned awkwardly quiet. Arjun quickky broke the awkward silence by saying, “You really think I was going to get kissed for this question?" The statement cracked everyone up. Laughing along with the actors, the Koffee With Karan host said, “I just loved Katrina’s expression." In the episode, Katrina defended her reaction and said that she was ‘processing’ the information. “You’re giving us no time to process," Anushka said, supporting Katrina.