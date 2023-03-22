Anushka Sharma Nails Headstand Like a Pro in Her Latest Workout Post, Take a Look

Once again, Anushka Sharma inspired her fans with her workout regime. On Wednesday, she attempted the complex headstand and bridge pose and absolutely nailed them. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star is a fitness enthusiast and her love for yoga is not a hidden secret. Her latest workout picture was originally shared by her yoga instructor Diksha Lalwani.

In the monochrome picture, Anushka Sharma can be seen sporting a complete athleisure ensemble. Decked in an all-black sports bra and tights, the actress attempted the complex yoga asana seemingly in Vamika's room as the background was filled her toys. Diksha Lalwani shared Anushka’s still with the supers that read, “Anushka Sharma pure heart, wide open heart,” and ended with a red heart emoticon. The actress reshared the post on her Instagram stories with a sticker. Check it out:

Anushka Sharma's trainer also shared a picture of her slaying a perfect 180-degree headstand that too without any support.

Before this Anushka shared a post-workout selfie, wherein she unveiled her “companion,” who is none other than her furry friend Leo. Dropping a mirror selfie with Leo, Anushka wrote in the super “My post workout companion..Leo,” and ended with a red heart emoticon. In the picture, Anushka can be seen sitting in her gym, while Leo is lying next to her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress is geared up to make a comeback, after the birth of her bundle of joy Vamika, with Chakda Xpress. Helmed by Prosit Roy, the sports drama is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Some parts of the movie, which went on floors last year, were shot in Kolkata and the United Kingdom. In addition, Anushka Sharma was also seen essaying a cameo role in Netflix’s Qala, which marked Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s Bollywood debut.

