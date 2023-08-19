Anushka Sharma Radiates In Comfy Ethnic Wear As She Heads Out Of The City, Fans Call Her ‘Pretty’; Watch

Anushka Sharma on Saturday was spotted at the airport in comfy ethnic wear. The actress, who manages to be in the headlines, was seen exuding a radiant charm that left her fans in awe. The video went viral in no time. Fans were seen complimenting her for her natural beauty as she did not apply any makeup. Anushka seemed to effortlessly combine fashion and ease.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Anushka is seen coming out of the car wearing a white and red colour printed Anarkali. She has left her hair open and was carrying a white colour handbag. She even wished to paparazzi. The actress was looking undoubtedly very pretty. Her daughter was not spotted with her. Fans couldn’t help but shower her with praise, labeling her as ‘pretty’. One of the fans wrote, “Looking so pretty Anushka." Another wrote, “Nice Look."

Watch the video here: