Anushka Sharma REFUSES To Pose For Photos Due to Daughter Vamika, Tells Paps 'Bachcha Saath Mein...'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been cautious in safeguarding their daughter Vamika’s privacy. Despite it being over two years since Vamika’s birth, the couple has not shared her face with the public.

Recently, Anushka was seen in the city sporting an oversized shirt and pants. As she made her way to her car, she greeted the paparazzi who had gathered with a smile and wave. But, she refrained from engaging with them further as she was accompanied by Vamika during the outing.

Despite the paparazzi’s insistence, Anushka told them that her child was with her before getting into her car. She seemed visibly irritated when the photographers started shouting her name. Anushka’s reaction to the paparazzi didn’t sit well with a section of netizens. They started trolling her, claiming she was being unreasonable and compared her to other Bollywood moms who happily pose with their children. On the other hand, some defended Anushka and urged the photographers to respect her privacy.

“She seems to be the only one who actually managed to keep vamika away from media," wrote one user. Another, defending her right to privacy, wrote, “I just like her attitude man…she is straight and on point… privacy is privacy." Another use commented, “Bachhe ko dur rakho ye sabse."

On the work front, Anushka is not only gearing up to walk the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festval but is also reportedly scheduled to present an award honouring women. It is said Anushka Sharma will deliver the accolade alongside Hollywood veteran Kate Winslet.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017 in Tuscany and were blessed with daughter Vamika in January 2021.