Anushka Sharma Sledges Virat Kohli In Viral Video; He Delivers Fiesty Comeback, Leaves Her Speechless

Anushka Sharma is winning the internet yet again after her recent interview with Virat Kohli. The couple reminded everyone why they are one of the most loved couples in India through the interview. While Anushka and Virat opened up about each other with all honestly, there are a certain portions of the interview that are going viral. One of which features Anushka sledging Virat.

The couple, fondly known as Virushka by fans, was asked to pretend that they were on field. Anushka pretended to be a part of the opponent team, standing behind the stumps. Meanwhile, Virat assumed his position as the batsman. As the fake ball was thrown, Anushka commented, “Virat, Virat, Virat, today is 24th April, aaj toh run bana le." The statement left everyone in splits and Anushka adorably went and hugged Virat.

Anushka’s comment was a dig at Kohli’s famous 23 April curse of his IPL career. In a strange coincidence, Kohli has been dismissed for a golden duck in his past three games for Royal Challengers Bangalore that fell on April 23. While the comment left everyone in splits, Virat was not going home without a comeback.

“Acha, comeback to dene do," Virat said, when Anushka tried to stop him by giving him a hug. He continued despite her hugs and said, “Abbe, jitne tumhare puri team ne April, May, June, July mein nahi banaye, uthne match hai mere. Samjhe?" Anushka was left speechless and surrendered to him. “Ab se main iski team mein," she teased.

The video has received much love from fans. A fan commented. “(Someone:) How many times have you watched this?’ Me: ‘yes." Another added, “How adorable cheerful they are❤️❤️❤️ such a cute couple❤️". A third fan wrote, “Bhai kitne cute log hain ye ❤️." A fourth person joked, “The only person who can get away after sledging is only Anushka."

How cute are they!