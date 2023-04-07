Anushka Sharma Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Is She Off To Bengaluru To Support Virat Kohli?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to give their followers some relationship goals. Anushka was recently seen at the Mumbai Airport, sparking speculation that she was possibly on her way to Bengaluru to join Virat for his next game, which will be held at Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) home ground- M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Anushka Sharma was captured arriving at the airport this morning. In a video shared by a paparazzi page, she was seen wearing a comfortable all-white outfit, complemented by a black Off-White cap and a Fendi handbag.

Anushka Sharma's airport arrival video received a lot of attention from social media users. Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “King Kohli Ki Queen.” Praising the actress another account commented, “She makes Virat spiritual, that's the greatest gift anyone can give.” “She is always looking gorgeous,” one person remarked.

Virat Kohli's team, RCB, tasted defeat for the first time this season after their 81-run loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday. The Faf du Plessis-led franchise could not get going and were dismissed for 123 runs while chasing a target of 205.

Anushka Sharma’s presence at Mumbai airport has sparked rumours that she may be going to Bengaluru to support her husband in RCB's next match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Anushka has often supported Virat Kohli in IPL as well as international games.

Prior to IPL 16, the couple embarked on a spiritual journey, visiting various holy sites. They were seen at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, followed by visits to Baba Neem Karoli ashram in Vrindavan and Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaja's samadhi in Rishikesh.

Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan, is making a comeback to the big screen after a five-year hiatus with the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is a biopic based on the life of the former India women's cricket player, Jhulan Goswami.

Fans of both Anushka and cricket are eagerly anticipating the film's release. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda ‘Xpress is set to premiere on Netflix.

