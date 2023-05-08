Anushka Sharma Struggles To Drink Water While Wearing Helmet, Asks ‘Kaise Peete Hai Isko’; Watch

Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular celebrities and has a large following. This morning, a hilarious video of her trying to drink water while wearing a helmet went viral. Fans finding Anushka’s struggles both relatable and hilarious.

In the clip, shared by Instant Bollywood, the Zero actress is seen wearing a cricketer’s helmet and gloves. She asks for water and then a man gives her a bottle. The actress tries to drink without taking out her helmet. She is confused also and laughs. Anushka can be heard saying, “Kaise peete hai isko?" She even said that she has seen cricketers drinking water while wearing the helmet. Many fans commented on the post. One of the fans suggested her to ‘use a straw’. Another commented, “Har koi Virat nhi hota chaiye wo uski wife hi kyu na ho."

Watch the video here:

She is known for her quirky sense of humour and often shares glimpses of her personal life on social media. She has starred in several hit films, including Sultan, PK, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The actress will be soon seen in Chakda Xpress. She will be essaying the role of the cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Announcing the film, the actress wrote, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

