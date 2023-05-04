Anushka Sharma To Make Her Cannes Debut, To Honour Women In Cinema With Kate Winslet

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has indeed come a long way in showbiz. The actress who is the face of a global skincare and cosmetics brand, is set for her Cannes debut where she will honour women in cinema along with Hollywood icon Kate Winslet. The prestigious film festival will take place from 16 May to 27 May.

One of India’s all-time biggest cinematic icons with a huge global following, Anushka is also among the most influential actors of her generation. She personifies a self-made success story in Indian showbiz like no other.

She has built a lasting legacy through her body of work as an actor, as an entrepreneur, as a film producer wanting to change the representation of women in society, and also as a human being who has always stood for those in need through her non-profit that has tirelessly worked to aid and upskill people of India for over a decade.

She has built a prolific body of work as an actor and cultural icon with sheer merit, creative disruption and consistency. Anushka has carved her own path in a competitive world of cinema, letting her acclaimed work do the talking. She is a youth icon of India having set benchmarks through her core values of chasing excellence, striving for innovation and creativity that has played a significant hand in shaping the Indian entertainment industry over the past decade.

Anushka is one of the most successful actors of her time and also one of the most revered in India. She has delivered some of the biggest hits of Indian cinema like PK!, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Ae Dil Hain Mushkil and Band Baaja Baraat, among others.

As the youngest film producer of India (she produced the acclaimed NH10 at the age of 25), Anushka backed her passion for making clutter-breaking content and homegrown Indian stories in the forward-thinking choices that she made as a producer with Clean Slate Films. Be it the gritty NH 10 that shows a dark side of Indian reality or the unusual stories Bulbbul, Pataal Lok and Qala, she has backed engrossing and critically applauded content that has diversified the Indian entertainment industry and also made its presence felt globally.

Meanwhile on the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress. She has wrapped shooting for the same. The film is a biopic on the life of cricketed Jhulan Goswami. The movie also marks her comeback to film after almost 4 years. She was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

