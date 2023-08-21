Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Are All Smiles in NEW Photo From Their Lunch Date in Barbados

We’ve been treated to yet another photo of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. One of India’s most favourite couples, Anushka and Virat appeared to have stepped out on a date recently. While Virat had shared a photo from their outing last week on his Instagram account, a new photo from the same date has surfaced online. The photo was shared by the cafe Virushka visited.

In the photo, shared on Instagram, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen seated at a table. It appeared that they were done with their meal and posed with the cafe owner. Anushka was seen looking comfortable in a blue shirt dress while Virat looked stylish in a pair of white floral shorts and a black tee. The photo received love from fans.

Last week, Virat took to his Instagram account and shared a photo with Anushka. The duo posed against the menu mounted on the wall and were all smiles for the camera. Sharing the photo, Virat wrote, “Must visit in Barbados @cafealamer18 some of the best food we ever ate."