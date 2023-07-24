Anushka Sharma's Brother Signs Rs 400 Crore Deal With Netflix, Prime Video

Anushka Sharma is one of the highest-paid Bollywood actresses and her brother Karnesh Sharma is also making big waves in the film industry as a producer, delivering hits over the last decade. Karnesh is the elder brother of the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress, with whom he founded the multi-crore production house Clean Slate Filmz.

Now, as per reports, there has been a new business development for the production house. Clean Slate Filmz has signed a deal of around Rs 400 crore with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Under the deal, it has been reported that Virat Kohli’s brother-in-law will be releasing eight films on the OTT platforms.

The first film under this business deal was Qala, which turned out to be a major hit and gained critical acclamation for its music. It is speculated that the names of the new OTT releases by the production house will be announced soon.

Advertisement

Anushka entered into producing films in 2013 with Karnesha and a decade later, Clean Slate Filmz reportedly has a revenue of Rs 100 crore. The first film they produced was the critically acclaimed 2015 film NH10 featuring Anushka as the lead. It collected around Rs 30 crore and despite the low collections, it is considered one of the best action thrillers in the last few years. NH10 was followed by Phillauri in 2017 and Pari in 2018 under Clean Slate Filmz.