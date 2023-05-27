Trends :Ashish VidyarthiSalman Khan Vicky KaushalBloody Daddy TrailerRanbir KapoorShweta Tiwari
Anushka Sharma's Entry Gets Loudest Cheers at Cannes, Watch Video; Virat Kohli Has Best Reaction

After a lot of speculation, Anushka Sharma has finally graced the Cannes red carpet!

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 00:59 IST

Anushka Sharma at Cannes 2023.
After a lot of speculation, Anushka Sharma has finally graced the Cannes red carpet! She made a stunning debut wearing a white sheath dress with a ruffled bodice that resembled a floral design. Anushka opted for an updo hairstyle and kept her makeup and accessories minimal to let the gown take centrestage. She attended Cannes on the second-to-last day alongside fellow L’Oreal ambassadors Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell. Together, they walked the red carpet to attend the premiere of The Old Oak, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ken Loach, who has won the prestigious Palme d’Or award twice.

Taking to her Instagram, Anushka shared a series of pictures from her first appearance. One of the pictures features Anushka getting in the car, while flashing a bright smile. It was, no wonder, that one of first ones to drop a moment, was hubby dearest Virat Kohli! Virat dropped heart-eyes and red heart emoji in the comments section, only to rake in thousands of likes within minutes.

Anushka has taken over as a L’Oreal representative on the prestigious Cannes red carpet, following in the footsteps of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari. Several newcomers to Cannes, such as Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar and Esha Gupta, have already made their appearances on the red carpet. Meanwhile, Vijay Varma and Urvashi Rautela are attending the festival for the second time.

Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Sunny Leone, and Rahul Bhat are present at Cannes with their film “Kennedy," which was featured in the Midnight Screenings lineup. That apart, Kanu Behl’s film “Agra" was screened at the festival, and he is accompanied by his crew, including actress Priyanka Bose.

On the work front, Anushka will be next seen in cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic Chakda ‘Xpress.

