Anushka Sharma’s Love For Virat Kohli Is Beyond Infinity, As The Latter Sends In A Birthday Note

Birthdays are all about making your loved ones feel special. As Anushka celebrates her birthday today, hubby Virat Kohli dropped in a bundle of happy photos of his wife and also penned a heartwarming note which read, “Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness ♾️. Happy birthday my everything ❤️❤️❤️ @anushkasharma." Anushka then acknowledged the post with a heart and infinity emoji.

Virat and Anushka dish out major couple goals. They have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders through thick and thin and also for one another’s professional endeavours. They also have a baby girl named Vamika.

Earlier in a conversation with the RCB podcast, Virat talked about the ‘massive’ sacrifices that Anushka made as a mother. “The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive," he shared.

“Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement," the cricketer added.

Virat further called Anushka his biggest inspiration and said, “When you look for inspiration, you start from home and, obviously, Anushka has been a big inspiration for me. My life had a completely different perspective. When you fall in love with a person, you start processing those changes within you as well. Her outlook towards life was different and it urged me to change for the better and become more accepting of things."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic on the life of cricketed Jhulan Goswami. The movie also marks her comeback to film after almost 4 years. She was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

