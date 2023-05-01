Anushka Shetty And Naveen Polishetty's Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Teaser Released

Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty’s much-awaited movie Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has been making headlines since its announcement. Viewers were eagerly waiting for more updates regarding the film. Meanwhile, the makers surprised everyone and released the teaser of the movie on April 29. And it has already created a buzz all over social media.

The teaser of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty begins with Anushka’s introduction who is portrayed as a practical and logical woman and is a chef by profession. She is not a believer in any kind of magic or fairy tales. She also has a supportive family. While on the other hand, Naveen Polishetty, as Siddhu Polishetty, is seen as a fun, young standup comedian. The teaser hints that the movie is going to be a rom-com and will revolve around the lives of Anushka and Naveen, who meet in hilarious circumstances.

The teaser is filled with moments of laughter and romance. The chemistry between Anushka and Naveen in the teaser is already winning hearts and receiving compliments from the viewers. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty teaser also portrays senior actors including Jayasudha, Murali Sharma and others in important roles. Take a look at the teaser:

Seeing the teaser, one user commented, “Anushka Shetty is not simply acting, she is just living in that character," another one wrote, “Anushka Shetty is one of the versatile actresses of Indian cinema. The pair Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty is level." “Finally wait is over. Our queen is back. Can’t wait to watch Anushka on the big screen," a third user wrote. The teaser is currently trending all over social media.

The movie is directed by Mahesh Babu P, and produced by Pramod Uppalapati and Vamsi Krishna Reddy under the banner of UV Creations. The songs and original score for the movie have been composed by Radhan. The cinematography and editing have been handled by Nirav Shah and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao respectively.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty was earlier postponed for a while due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the wait is finally over and the movie is all set to hit the theatres on May 12.

